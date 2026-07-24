President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed new tariffs on 60 U.S. trading partners, using forced labor enforcement as the legal and policy basis for a broad replacement tariff system.

The new duties range from 10 percent to 12.5 percent and apply to major partners including China and the European Union. Reuters and AP reported that the action was taken under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 as temporary tariff authority expired.

The White House and USTR said the investigations examined whether trading partners failed to prohibit or effectively enforce prohibitions on imports produced with forced labor. USTR said the process included public hearings and written comments before final action.

The administration’s argument is direct. Countries that want easier access to the U.S. market should maintain stronger forced labor import rules. USTR says the United States has enforced such a ban for decades and wants trading partners to do the same.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The competing view is also clear. Several governments rejected the rationale and warned that the tariffs are unjustified. Reuters and AP reported objections from China, Australia, Brazil, Japan, New Zealand, and others, with some officials disputing the evidence behind the forced labor claims.

The economic consequence is plain. Tariffs are paid by importers and can be passed along through supply chains, raising pressure on companies and consumers. The policy also keeps trade tensions active and increases the risk that affected countries answer with their own measures.

The legal and policy consequence may be larger than the rate itself. The administration is trying to preserve a near global tariff floor through a different statutory route, turning forced labor enforcement into the latest foundation for Trump’s trade agenda.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →