The Trump administration launched Trump Accounts on July 4, opening a new federal child investment program that gives eligible newborns a $1,000 Treasury contribution.

The accounts are available for U.S. citizens under 18, but the $1,000 pilot contribution applies only to children born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028, who meet eligibility rules. Families can contribute additional money each year, with funds invested for long-term growth.

Republicans are treating the program as a family wealth-building pitch and a way to introduce more children to stock-market ownership. The White House has framed the accounts as a path to long-term financial security.

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Critics argue the benefit may be uneven because wealthier families are more likely to make larger contributions. Democrats have also connected the accounts to broader concerns about Social Security privatization.

The practical effect is clear. The accounts may help some families build long-term savings, but they do not address immediate costs facing parents.

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