The Trump administration is racing to rebuild its tariff system after the Supreme Court knocked down the legal foundation for some of President Donald Trump’s broadest import taxes.

The court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. That decision limited a central piece of Trump’s trade agenda and forced refunds tied to tariffs collected under the rejected authority.

The budget impact is already visible. Reuters reported that Treasury refunded $49.2 billion in illegal tariffs in June, while collecting $23.6 billion in gross customs duties. That left a $25.6 billion net customs outflow and helped push the June federal deficit to $120 billion.

AP reported that the administration first turned to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose temporary 10 percent global tariffs. But that authority lasts only 150 days, and the current tariffs expire July 24.

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The next path is Section 301, which allows tariffs after findings of unfair, unreasonable, or discriminatory trade practices. That route is considered more durable, but it requires procedural steps, including public comments and hearings. AP reported that the administration is pursuing investigations tied to forced labor enforcement and alleged global overproduction.

The consequence is both legal and economic. The White House may still rebuild much of the tariff wall, but not with the same immediate flexibility it claimed under emergency powers.

Public reaction has centered on power, prices, and refunds. Republican senators on X offered competing responses, with some defending Trump’s trade leverage and others calling for predictability and congressional clarity. Reddit discussion has focused on whether importers, companies, or consumers will actually benefit from refunds.

The next test is whether the administration can replace expiring tariffs quickly enough without creating another court fight.

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