The Trump administration has replaced slavery exhibit panels at the President’s House in Philadelphia, ending one phase of a months-long legal fight over how George Washington’s enslaved workers are presented at one of the nation’s most symbolic historic sites.

The replacement followed a U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals decision allowing the National Park Service to move forward with revised displays at the site, which sits within Independence National Historical Park. The President’s House memorial honors nine enslaved people Washington brought to Philadelphia while the city served as the nation’s capital.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker criticized the removal, saying the federal government acted overnight and replaced panels that told a fuller history of the city. Parker said the city intends to keep pursuing legal options. City Council President Kenyatta Johnson said he supports the mayor’s effort to seek every available legal avenue.

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The Interior Department defended the new panels, saying they are “full of historical context” and acknowledge slavery’s injustices while telling the stories of the nine enslaved people kept by Washington at the house.

Historians and advocates objected that the new presentation softens the exhibit. Reported changes include removal of earlier material such as “The Dirty Business of Slavery,” a map of slave trade routes, and a slavery timeline. One Reddit discussion in r/Philadelphia drew hundreds of upvotes, with users debating whether the city should create its own exhibit nearby.

The legal consequence is immediate. Federal officials can now use the replacement panels unless further court action changes the result. The broader consequence is political and historical. The case shows how federal authority can reshape public interpretation at sites where American founding history and slavery directly intersect.

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