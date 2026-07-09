The Trump administration is tying federal homeland security funding to election rule changes, creating a new conflict between Washington and state election officials less than four months before the 2026 midterms.

A FEMA grant announcement for the Homeland Security Grant Program says 20 percent of certain grants for states and urban areas can be withheld until recipients meet election-related requirements. AP reported that the program includes more than $1 billion for state, local, and tribal governments.

The requirements include citizenship verification for registered voters and election workers, audits of election results, and plans for jurisdictions using barcode or QR-code ballot systems to shift toward hand-marked paper ballots.

The move follows a White House election executive order that directs DHS and FEMA to prioritize compliance with voting-system standards when considering Homeland Security Grant Program funding.

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The policy consequence is significant. States that do not comply could lose access to a portion of funding normally tied to terrorism prevention, cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and public safety preparedness.

The legal and administrative conflict centers on whether the federal government can use grant conditions to pressure states over election rules that are usually set by state law. AP cited UCLA election-law professor Rick Hasen saying some changes could be difficult to complete before the midterms and may require state legislatures to act.

Reaction is already splitting along political lines. Oregon’s Democratic secretary of state criticized the Justice Department’s posture, while Ohio’s Republican secretary of state defended the federal push as an election-integrity reminder. Georgia officials said the state has already taken several required steps.

The next test is whether states comply, challenge the conditions, or ask courts to block the funding threat before election deadlines arrive.

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