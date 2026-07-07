Unionized wind workers are pushing back against the Trump administration’s campaign against offshore wind, saying federal action has threatened construction jobs tied to major clean-energy projects.

The Guardian reported that workers including Thomas Kilday, an IBEW Local 99 electrician from Rhode Island, described disrupted offshore work and uncertainty as the administration moved against wind leasing, permitting, and projects.

The conflict is larger than one project. A January 2025 White House memorandum withdrew offshore areas from new wind leasing and ordered a review of wind permitting practices. BOEM later ordered Revolution Wind to halt activities, with the agency citing national security concerns in later suspension action.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Labor reaction has been visible. The AFL-CIO criticized the Revolution Wind stop-work order, while LIUNA and IUPAT posts framed the halt as a threat to union construction work.

The stakes are practical. Rhode Island officials said Revolution Wind was 80 percent complete, and unions say more than 1,000 members had worked on it.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →