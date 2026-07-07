Donald Trump’s allies are escalating pressure for tougher federal control over election rules before the 2026 midterms, adding new urgency to a fight already consuming Congress.

Peter Ticktin, a longtime Trump friend and Florida attorney, has reportedly urged the White House to consider declaring a national emergency tied to election administration. The argument centers on unsupported claims of foreign interference and comes as Trump continues pushing the SAVE America Act, a federal voter ID and proof-of-citizenship bill.

The White House has publicly promoted the SAVE America Act as an election-security measure, saying it would require proof of citizenship to register and direct states to remove noncitizens from voter rolls. House bill text describes the measure as an amendment to the National Voter Registration Act requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for federal elections.

The proposal has already disrupted Congress. Reuters and AP reported that House Republican hardliners pushed to attach the bill to the annual defense bill, helping force lawmakers into an early July 4 recess amid GOP division.

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Supporters say the bill would protect election integrity. Critics say the practical effect could be to block eligible voters who do not have passports, birth certificates, or other qualifying documents. AP reported that critics estimate more than 20 million eligible voters lack citizenship documents and nearly half of Americans do not have passports.

Social reaction has focused on whether Trump allies are laying groundwork for extraordinary election intervention. CNN Facebook commenters questioned the voting-machine claims and warned about a possible late-cycle emergency push.

The next step is congressional. The bill faces Senate obstacles, but Trump’s continued pressure keeps election law at the center of the midterm fight.

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