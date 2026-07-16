President Donald Trump’s approval rating is still hovering near record lows, according to the latest Economist and YouGov poll, adding new pressure on the White House as voters weigh the economy, foreign policy and the 2026 midterm elections.

The poll found that 37 percent of U.S. adult citizens strongly or somewhat approve of Trump’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove. Trump’s net approval stood at minus 22, a slight improvement from minus 25 the previous week. The survey was conducted July 10 through July 13 among 1,616 U.S. adult citizens, with an approximate margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

The political problem is broader than one headline number. YouGov found that only 34 percent approve of Trump’s handling of foreign policy, while 57 percent disapprove. The poll also found 54 percent believe the country’s standing in the world has worsened since Trump returned to office in 2025.

A separate Washington Post and Ipsos poll also put Trump’s overall approval at 37 percent and found signs of softening enthusiasm among Republican leaning independents. That matters because presidential approval is one of the clearest warning signs for the party in power before a midterm election.

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Social reaction has been active but divided. Reddit and Facebook discussion around recent Trump approval polling has centered on two competing interpretations. Critics argue the numbers show a weakening presidency, while supporters either dismiss the polls or point to Trump’s continued backing among core Republicans.

The White House has not been shown in the checked sources responding directly to this specific Economist and YouGov poll. Its broader public position is that Trump’s economic agenda has delivered tax relief, deregulation, investment and stronger economic momentum.

The consequence is plain. If Trump remains stuck near the high 30s, Republican candidates may face a tougher national environment, and the administration may have less room to defend unpopular decisions on foreign policy and household costs.

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