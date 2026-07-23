President Donald Trump has approved a nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that could allow the kingdom to develop uranium enrichment capability as part of a civilian nuclear program, according to reporting from AP and Reuters.

The agreement is expected to be submitted to Congress for review. Reuters reported that the deal does not force the United States to transfer enrichment technology, but it may create a legal pathway for cooperation on the nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment.

That distinction matters. Uranium enrichment can be used to produce fuel for civilian reactors, but it is also one of the technologies that can move a country closer to nuclear weapons capability if safeguards fail or political decisions change.

Nonproliferation experts have warned that operating centrifuges in Saudi Arabia could create a future weapons risk. AP noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously suggested Saudi Arabia could pursue nuclear weapons if Iran obtained them.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The Trump administration’s argument is that U.S. involvement would help shape and monitor the program while giving American companies a major role. The Wall Street Journal reported that officials view U.S.-built facilities and American participation as a way to prevent diversion for military use.

Opposition is already visible. Sen. Ed Markey said Congress should reject the agreement, warning that Saudi enrichment capability could intensify regional nuclear competition.

The deal now sets up a congressional review fight over how far the United States should go in supporting Saudi nuclear energy while trying to maintain longstanding nonproliferation standards.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →