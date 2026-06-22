President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Supreme Court are drawing new attention as the justices prepare to decide cases that could shape the limits of his second-term power.

The Washington Post reported that the Court is nearing rulings on three major Trump priorities: limiting birthright citizenship, removing leaders of independent agencies and reshaping the Federal Reserve. Legal experts cited by the Post believe the justices may be preparing to rule against Trump in two of those disputes, his effort to deny citizenship to some children born in the United States and his attempt to remove a Federal Reserve governor.

The stakes are larger than one legal fight. Together, the cases test whether Trump can use presidential power to override long-standing legal protections around citizenship, agency independence and central-bank autonomy.

The birthright citizenship case centers on Trump’s executive order seeking to limit automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. unless at least one parent is a citizen or lawful permanent resident. The Supreme Court heard arguments in April.

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The Fed case involves Trump’s attempt to remove Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve Board. Reuters reported that the justices appeared reluctant during January arguments to let Trump fire Cook, a case closely watched for its implications for Federal Reserve independence.

The public reaction has been unusually direct for a Supreme Court dispute. Chief Justice John Roberts warned that personal hostility toward judges is dangerous and “has got to stop.” Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of Trump’s own appointees, later defended the need for independent judges after Trump attacked him and Justice Amy Coney Barrett over a tariff ruling.

The next rulings will show whether the conservative Court Trump helped build is willing to limit him when executive power collides with constitutional and institutional boundaries.

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