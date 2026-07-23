President Donald Trump attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday for four U.S. service members killed in the Middle East, a solemn military ritual that returned the fallen to American soil as the Iran war faces rising scrutiny at home.

Reuters identified the service members as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30. Three were killed when an Iranian missile struck sleeping barracks at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Swinton died in Iraq during a controlled detonation of a downed drone.

Trump said before departing that honoring the fallen was one of the hardest duties of the presidency. Asked what he would tell their families, he said he would tell them that the country loved their children.

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The Dover transfer came as the war’s costs are becoming more visible. Reuters reported the conflict has killed 18 U.S. service members, injured more than 500 and cost taxpayers at least 37.5 billion dollars. The war has also pushed up global oil prices, adding political pressure as voters remain concerned about gasoline and living costs.

Public reaction has moved beyond the ceremony itself. Reuters reported bipartisan lawmaker concerns over the war’s objectives and duration. A Reuters and Ipsos poll found 37 percent approval for U.S. military strikes against Iran, while four in five Americans expected the war to continue for an extended period.

The policy consequence is direct. Each additional casualty increases pressure on the White House and Congress to explain the mission, fund the conflict and define what outcome would end it.

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