South Carolina’s Republican race for Lindsey Graham’s former Senate seat is becoming an early test of whether Donald Trump can still clear a field with one endorsement.

Trump has backed Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham’s sister, after she was appointed to serve the remainder of her brother’s term. AP reported that Trump urged Graham to run and gave her his endorsement after she was sworn in following the senator’s death.

But the race has not turned into a coronation. Rep. Russell Fry, Rep. Ralph Norman and businessman Mark Lynch have entered the Republican contest, while Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has left open the possibility of joining. Fox News reported that Fry and Norman are both running as Trump-aligned conservatives even though Trump has already endorsed Graham.

That is the core tension. Trump’s endorsement still gives Graham instant visibility and national conservative credibility. But the crowded field suggests South Carolina Republicans are not treating his choice as final.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The election mechanics raise the stakes. The South Carolina Election Commission says the special filing period and primary were triggered under state law after the death of the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. The winner of the special Republican process will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent, a runoff would follow Aug. 25.

That runoff possibility is why the field matters. A split vote could deny Graham an outright win and give one Trump-aligned rival a chance to consolidate opposition in a second round.

The policy consequence is plain. Whoever wins the Republican nomination is favored to hold a Senate seat from a heavily Republican state, shaping whether South Carolina sends Trump’s handpicked candidate or another conservative who argues voters should decide.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →