House Speaker Mike Johnson says House Republicans are looking at using another budget reconciliation bill to advance the Trump-backed SAVE America Act, a voting measure that has stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster.

The bill would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, according to bill text promoted by the White House. Johnson’s proposed path matters because reconciliation bills cannot be filibustered and can pass the Senate with a simple majority.

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But the move faces a major procedural obstacle. Senate reconciliation rules are designed for spending, revenue and debt legislation, and the Byrd Rule allows senators to challenge provisions considered “extraneous” to the budget.

That means the political fight is now also a procedural one: whether Republicans can attach voting policy to a budget vehicle without having it stripped out in the Senate.

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