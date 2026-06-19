President Donald Trump has endorsed a second candidate in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial runoff, adding Attorney General Alan Wilson to a race where he had already backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

According to reporting highlighted Friday, Trump said both Republicans are “MAGA and America First all the way,” effectively giving his support to both remaining contenders in one of the country’s most closely watched GOP statewide races.

The move changes the political dynamic of the runoff. In many Republican primaries, Trump’s endorsement serves as a powerful differentiator. By backing both candidates, however, the endorsement may become less about choosing a preferred nominee and more about maintaining influence regardless of who wins.

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South Carolina remains a key Republican stronghold, and the runoff is expected to attract national attention because of the state’s role in GOP politics and Trump’s continuing influence over Republican voters.

The practical question now shifts from who has Trump’s support to which campaign can better mobilize voters in the final stretch before the runoff concludes.

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