Donald Trump has altered his approach in South Carolina’s Republican governor runoff, shifting from an exclusive endorsement of Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette to supporting both Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The move comes after several Trump-backed candidates failed to win key gubernatorial primaries, prompting renewed scrutiny of his political influence ahead of the 2026 midterms. Trump told supporters that both South Carolina candidates are loyal to his MAGA agenda and said voters “can’t go wrong” with either option.

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While Trump remains the dominant figure in Republican politics, recent races suggest his endorsements are no longer guarantees of victory. Candidates increasingly seek alignment with Trump while also building independent support networks within their states.

The South Carolina runoff may offer another data point in a growing debate: whether Trump’s influence is fading, evolving, or simply entering a new phase where endorsements remain valuable but are no longer decisive on their own.

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