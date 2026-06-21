WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may need to be partly drained for repairs after a Trump-ordered renovation meant to turn the landmark “American flag blue” ran into algae, peeling coating and vandalism allegations.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that contractors met with him Saturday and that officials would probably need to release and drain much of the water to complete repairs. Reuters reported that Trump also claimed several alleged vandals had been arrested, but said he did not provide evidence; the U.S. Park Police, Interior Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The documented problem is broader than one alleged incident. AP reported that the more-than-$14 million rehabilitation project was followed by a green algae bloom and peeling blue lining. Park Service workers and contractors used hydrogen peroxide, ozone nanobubbles and vacuums to try to clean the pool.

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The political stakes come from how the work was done. The project is part of Trump’s push to remake parts of Washington ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary, and Reuters reported the renovation cost $14.7 million.

A separate lawsuit filed by The Cultural Landscape Foundation alleges the administration changed the historic pool without required preservation review. An Interior Department spokesperson defended the project, saying the work would help ensure the site can be enjoyed for the 250th anniversary and for future generations.

The practical consequence is that taxpayers may now face additional repair work on a high-profile national landmark days after the renovation was declared complete. The safest verified framing is narrow: Trump is blaming vandalism, but algae, peeling coating and review questions remain documented problems.

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