The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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christine etapa's avatar
christine etapa
8h

Once again money goes to money, and the middle class and the poor lose out!!!!!

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
4h

This amounts to Trump pimping the American public to big business. Our president will be turning us into his legal whores. Let that sink in… you are being used, you will be used more and more, and then just tossed away like an old “product”… you have outlived your usefulness to the rich and powerful boss-man above you!!

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