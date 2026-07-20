By the Time the Public Read It

The president presses publish, and somewhere in America, a phone vibrates. A worker reaches for it between tasks. A retiree notices the notification beside a cup of coffee. A small investor opens Truth Social and begins reading a presidential announcement that could affect tariffs, oil prices, government contracts, cryptocurrency, or an entire industry. They are receiving public information from the president of the United States, but they may not be receiving it first.

Before the notification is opened, before a news alert is written, and before most people have finished reading the president’s words, a financial institution’s computers may already be responding. The machine does not pause to consider what the announcement means for the country. It searches for names, industries, nations, and policy terms, measures the language against market expectations, and can buy, sell, or reposition money at a speed no ordinary reader could match.

The information may be available to everyone, but the head start is not. Trump Media is preparing to sell institutional customers a rapid, machine-readable feed of posts from some of Truth Social’s most influential accounts. The service is designed for customers who measure delays in milliseconds and can integrate new information directly into automated trading systems.

That does not mean every paying customer will make money, nor does it prove that anyone will receive secret information or see a presidential decision before it is publicly posted, but no financial institution pays extraordinary prices to remove delays it believes are worthless. The value lies in the interval between the moment the president speaks and the moment the rest of the country catches up.

Donald Trump’s words can move markets because the American people entrusted him with presidential power. His private company is now preparing to sell wealthy institutions a faster route to those words. The president makes the announcement, the public receives the consequences, and Wall Street is offered a head star

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Trump Media Is Selling the Head Start

The service is called Truth API. Beginning August 1, 2026, Trump Media says it will provide paying customers with continuous, machine-readable access to posts from 10 influential Truth Social accounts. The company promises delivery in milliseconds and has identified high-frequency and algorithmic traders as customers for whom even a small delay can matter. Reuters reported that proposed prices have reached $100,000 a month, or $60,000 a month with a three-year commitment.

A notification is designed to alert a person. An application programming interface (API) is designed to move information directly between computer systems. A financial firm could connect the feed to software trained to recognize a company, country, commodity, or policy change and respond without waiting for anyone to open the application.

Trump Media says it has customers but has not publicly identified them. No public evidence shows that they will receive unfinished posts or secret decisions before Trump presses publish. The buyer does not need information that the public will never learn. It needs information its machines can process before the public has time to react.

The customer is not paying for permission to read Donald Trump. It is paying to remove the human beings standing between his words and the trade.

The Presidency Creates the Product

Truth API is valuable because Trump can change government policy. A presidential post can announce a tariff, threaten a sanction, alter expectations about war, or signal how the federal government may treat a company or industry. Traders do not need to approve of the decision. They need to recognize that it may change prices.

An entertainer can influence a brand, and a social media personality can direct followers toward a stock or cryptocurrency. Only the president can attach the force of the United States government to the words appearing on his account.

Trump Media has acknowledged the opportunity, arguing that markets already react to Truth Social posts and that licensed access can become a recurring revenue stream. Yet the authority behind those posts was not created by Trump Media. Taxpayers fund the government that develops the policies, while workers, businesses, and families live with the consequences.

Truth API does not create presidential power. It creates a commercial lane beside it. The public supplied the power, and Trump’s company built Wall Street the fast track.

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April 9th Showed What a Presidential Post Can Do

The value of that fast track is not theoretical. On April 9, 2025, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would pause many recently imposed tariffs while increasing the tariff on Chinese imports.

Wall Street moved immediately. The Standard & Poor’s 500 finished 9.5% higher, its largest one-day gain since the financial crisis, while the Nasdaq rose even more. Reuters documented trillions of dollars in market value shifting as investors reacted.

Truth API did not exist then, and while there is no basis to claim its future customers traded on that announcement, the event still demonstrated why firms would pay for faster access now.

A computer connected to a presidential feed would not need to predict the decision. Once the announcement appeared, it would need only to recognize the change and respond before slower systems and human readers did. The market would eventually inform everyone through rising prices, but by then, the first trades could already be complete.

April 9th showed that a presidential post could move the market. Trump Media is now selling the chance to move with it first.

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Public Access Is Not Equal Access

Trump Media can argue that no one is being denied the president’s words. The post will appear on Truth Social, news organizations can report it, and investors can eventually read the same announcement as paying institutions. However, equal access after the market has moved is not equal access.

One version reaches phones, newsrooms, and human readers. Another enters software built to turn language into trades with as little delay as possible. The ordinary investor is not locked out forever. Instead, the disadvantage is subtler. By the time a worker checks a retirement account or a small investor understands why prices are moving, institutions in the faster lane may already have acted.

The public receives the information, while the wealthy receive the opportunity to move first. Presidential policy does not belong to the financial firms best equipped to exploit it. The inequality is not measured by who eventually knows. It is measured by who can act before everyone else.

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Trump Can Profit From the Lane His Office Makes Valuable

Subscription payments go to Trump Media, not directly into Donald Trump’s bank account. That distinction does not remove the conflict.

New revenue can strengthen the company and increase the value of shares held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. Donald Trump Jr. controls the trust’s securities, while Trump remains financially connected to the wealth it holds.

The structure does the work. Presidential authority makes the posts valuable. Trump releases major announcements through Truth Social. Trump Media sells the fastest route to them, and Trump can benefit as the company becomes more valuable.

This is not merely advertising around a president’s popularity. It is monetizing the speed at which presidential information reaches institutions prepared to profit from it. His office creates the value, his company sells the advantage, and his wealth can benefit from both.

The Law May Be Looking in the Wrong Place

The arrangement looks like market manipulation because the president can move prices while a company tied to his wealth sells certain traders the fastest route to his words.

Proving manipulation, however, requires more than proving advantage. Securities law generally looks for deception, false statements, coordinated trading, secret advance information, or an intentional scheme to distort prices. No public evidence yet proves that customers receive posts before publication, that Trump coordinates announcements with traders, or that anyone connected to the service trades with advance knowledge.

Their absence does not make the structure clean. It may instead expose a gap in laws written to police false information and secret tips, not a president commercializing the delivery speed of his own market-moving communications.

That leaves questions Congress cannot responsibly ignore. Who bought the feed? Do any customers answer to foreign governments, hold federal contracts, or seek administration decisions? When do paying machines receive a post, and when can the public retrieve it?

Without the names and timestamps, no one can responsibly dismiss concerns about securities, corruption, or emoluments. The law may not yet call the fast track illegal, but Congress still has to decide whether a president should be allowed to sell it.

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Congress Needs the Names and the Timestamps

Trump Media says customers have already purchased the service, but its failure to publicly identify them prevents the country from measuring the full scope of the conflict.

A subscription purchased by a private American trading firm may not implicate the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses. The question changes if a customer is a foreign government, sovereign wealth fund, state-owned bank, domestic government entity, or intermediary acting for one. No one can evaluate that danger without knowing who is paying the president’s company.

Congress also needs the technical record, including the precise times each post is created, published, delivered through the Truth API, and distributed via ordinary notifications. It should determine whether taxpayer-funded officials help research, draft, or coordinate statements whose accelerated delivery becomes a private product.

These are demands for evidence, not speculation. Congress cannot dismiss manipulation without examining the trades, emoluments concerns without identifying the customers, or private use of public resources without determining who produced the material being sold.

Trump Media may have found a permissible gap. Congress must determine whether that gap should exist.

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Congress Left the Fast Lane Open

Congress did not create Truth API, but it created the conditions that make the product possible. It allowed official presidential announcements to migrate onto a private platform financially connected to the president without requiring simultaneous release through a free, government-controlled channel. It also imposed no clear separation between presidential communications and the commercial interests of a company tied to his wealth.

Congress should require simultaneous public release, verifiable timestamps, disclosure of subscribers and their beneficial owners, and genuine financial separation between the president and any company selling preferential access to official communications. Trump may continue speaking through Truth Social, but he should not be allowed to use public authority to make one lane valuable and then let his company sell that lane to the people wealthy enough to enter it.

When Congress gives up power, the people lose power. Here, they may lose it one profitable millisecond at a time.

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The First Seconds Belong to the Public

Return to the moment the president presses publish. The tariff will apply to the same businesses. The sanction will reshape the same markets. The consequences will reach workers, retirees, investors, and families who never purchased a direct connection to the president’s account. Yet the information will not reach everyone in the same way.

One American will open a notification and begin reading. Somewhere else, a paying institution’s computers may already have converted the same words into a trade.

Donald Trump may speak through a private platform, place his name on businesses, and remain financially connected to the company. He does not own the governmental authority that makes his words capable of moving entire markets. That power was entrusted to him temporarily by the American people. The policies developed under it are funded by taxpayers, and their first actionable moments should not become private inventory for a company connected to the president’s wealth.

Congress does not need to prohibit presidential social media. It needs to restore the boundary between public authority and private profit. The presidency does not come with a premium lane reserved for the institutions wealthy enough to purchase it, because the first seconds of American policy belong to the American people, too.

Congress must reclaim them before public power becomes another trading advantage packaged, branded, and sold by the man temporarily entrusted to exercise it.

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