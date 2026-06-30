President Trump dismissed a bipartisan housing affordability bill as “a big yawn” while continuing to push Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, a voting measure that would change federal voter registration and mail-ballot rules.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, including reported votes of 85-5 in the Senate and 358-32 in the House. The bill includes provisions aimed at easing housing development, streamlining reviews, expanding access to manufactured housing, and limiting some large investor purchases of single-family homes.

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Trump has argued that the SAVE America Act is a higher priority. The White House describes the measure as requiring voter ID, proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, and limits on mail voting.

The political consequence is straightforward. A rare bipartisan housing bill is now caught in a fight over election law, drawing Democratic criticism and renewed attention from voting-rights groups.

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