Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is pushing back forcefully against President Donald Trump’s claim that she “begged” him for a photograph during this week’s G7 summit, creating a new diplomatic dispute between two leaders once considered close political allies.

The controversy began after Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni wanted a picture with him “so badly” and that he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her.” The remarks were widely circulated by Italian media and quickly drew a response from Rome.

In a public video response, Meloni said Trump’s account was “completely made up” and declared that “neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

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The political fallout was immediate. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned trip to the United States and criticized Trump’s comments as insulting not only to Meloni but to Italy itself. Other officials across Italy’s political spectrum publicly defended the prime minister.

The dispute arrives after months of visible friction between Washington and Rome. While Meloni and Trump had recently attempted to repair relations during meetings at the G7 summit, disagreements over foreign policy, including issues tied to Iran and broader Western alliances, have strained the relationship.

The story is no longer simply about a disputed personal interaction. The response from senior Italian officials suggests the controversy has become a broader diplomatic issue, raising questions about coordination between two NATO allies at a time of ongoing international security challenges.

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