President Donald Trump’s plan to revive coal power is moving from campaign-style promise to hard economic test.

The Energy Department says it is backing coal projects to improve grid reliability, lower energy costs, and support coal workers. The administration announced support for existing coal plants, export infrastructure, and new coal facilities in Alaska and West Virginia.

But the central question is whether federal support can close the gap between political ambition and construction cost. CBS News reported that the administration planned hundreds of millions of dollars for coal plants and a new export terminal, including support for two new coal plants. Utility Dive reported the projects would include new plants in Anchorage and Mt. Storm, West Virginia, with a combined 2.85 gigawatts of capacity.

That makes the story less about whether the administration wants coal and more about who pays if new coal plants cost far more than the federal contribution.

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The administration argues coal is needed for reliability, industrial growth, and rising electricity demand from artificial intelligence and other power heavy users. Reuters reported that the coal industry defended the move as support for energy security and price stability.

Critics see a subsidy for an aging fuel source. Reuters reported Sierra Club opposition, while Utility Dive cited consumer and environmental advocates warning that coal support could raise costs rather than lower them.

Social reaction has followed that split. Reddit discussion around the CNN story included criticism over pollution and cost, skepticism toward CNN’s framing, and some defense of modern coal plant controls.

The next test is practical. The plants still need financing, permitting, buyers for the power, and a cost structure that utilities, regulators, or taxpayers are willing to accept.

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