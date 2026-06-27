President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission delivered a draft report that recommends a broader federal push to protect religious expression in schools, the military, health care, and public institutions.

The Department of Justice said the commission held seven hearings and heard from more than 100 witnesses before presenting the draft to Trump. Its recommendations include DOJ guidance on the Establishment Clause, federal “Know Your Rights” materials, complaint portals for alleged religious-liberty violations, a religious-liberty litigation task force, repeal of the Johnson Amendment, and military accommodation changes.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The political fight is over what the report means for church-state separation. AP described the draft as urging “bridges” between church and state, while critics including Interfaith Alliance and Americans United say the commission favors a narrow religious viewpoint.

The report is open for public comment for 15 days, making the next phase legal, political, and regulatory rather than immediate law.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →