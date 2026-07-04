Nearly 1 million investors who bought Donald Trump’s memecoin have lost a combined 3.8 billion dollars, according to a New York Times report based on Chainalysis data, intensifying scrutiny of Trump’s personal crypto gains and his administration’s digital asset policy.

The report lands as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Trump’s crypto earnings, telling CBS News he did not believe there was an appearance problem. Financial disclosures and media reports have shown Trump and affiliated ventures earning large sums from crypto projects, including World Liberty Financial and the Trump branded token.

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The political consequence is straightforward. The story gives Democrats and ethics critics a sharper investor protection argument as Congress debates crypto rules. Supporters say Trump’s assets are managed separately and that the administration’s crypto push benefits innovation. Critics say retail losses make the conflict concern harder to dismiss.

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