President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure has put new attention on the overlap between presidential power, cryptocurrency policy and private profit.

Reports based on the disclosure show Trump earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures, including World Liberty Financial and meme-coin licensing income. AP reported that two crypto businesses produced more than $1.1 billion, while FT reported more than $1.16 billion in crypto-related earnings.

The scale of the income makes the disclosure more than a personal finance story. It creates a public accountability issue because the Trump administration has moved toward a more crypto-friendly posture while Trump-linked ventures have benefited from the same sector.

Trump has pushed back on criticism by saying he does not personally manage the investments. According to The Independent, he told reporters that he does not “get involved” in his personal finances and that funds manage his money. The White House and Trump Organization have denied conflicts and described the disclosure as evidence of transparency.

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The political consequence is straightforward. Voters, lawmakers and watchdogs now have a concrete money figure attached to a long-running ethics question. Presidents are not generally barred from owning businesses, but modern conflict-of-interest practice has often relied on separation, divestment or blind-trust-style arrangements to reduce the appearance that public policy could benefit private holdings.

Trump’s structure remains different. His assets were not placed in a traditional blind trust, and his family business interests remain politically visible. That does not prove legal wrongdoing. But it does raise a policy question Congress may be forced to confront: whether disclosure alone is enough when a president can profit from industries affected by administration policy.

The next step is whether lawmakers or ethics watchdogs seek hearings, legislation or further review of the disclosure.

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