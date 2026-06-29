President Donald Trump is defending the Great American State Fair as a major success, even as multiple reports describe weak attendance, artist cancellations and operational problems at the National Mall event tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

In a Truth Social post Monday morning, Trump asked whether people appreciated the “fantastic job” done building and operating the fair, describing it as “packed with happy people.” The comment followed several days of scrutiny over the Freedom 250 event, which opened last week in Washington, D.C.

The fair is scheduled to run June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall between 14th Street and 4th Street, according to Freedom 250 and National Park Service listings. The event is promoted as a free public celebration showcasing states, territories and American traditions.

But the rollout has been uneven. The Associated Press reported before the opening that several musical acts withdrew after concerns about the event’s ties to Trump. Reuters later reported that the fair opened amid criticism that the national anniversary celebration had become overly political, with several Democratic-led states boycotting participation.

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The Independent reported additional problems after the launch, including low turnout, a power failure affecting a food hall and weather-related disruptions. Trump’s own public framing, however, presented the fair as a packed and successful production.

The practical consequence is not just bad optics. The fair is part of the broader public celebration of the country’s 250th birthday, a milestone that would normally carry a unifying civic purpose. When that event becomes a test of Trump’s political brand, every crowd shot, cancellation and operational glitch becomes part of a larger fight over who gets to define the anniversary.

Freedom 250 continues to promote the fair as an ongoing national celebration, with July Fourth events still ahead.

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