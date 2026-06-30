President Trump dismissed a bipartisan housing affordability bill as “a big yawn” while pressing Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, turning a rare housing-policy compromise into leverage in a broader fight over election law.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, including reported votes of 85-5 in the Senate and 358-32 in the House. The bill includes measures intended to speed housing development, streamline federal reviews, expand access to manufactured housing, and restrict some large investor purchases of single-family homes.

Trump told reporters the housing measure was less important than the SAVE America Act, a proposal the White House says would require voter ID, proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, and new limits on mail voting.

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That framing has sharpened the political stakes. Supporters of the housing bill say it addresses a national affordability problem at a time when home prices, rents, mortgage costs, and investor ownership remain central voter concerns. Critics of the SAVE Act argue that documentary proof-of-citizenship requirements could block eligible voters who lack easy access to qualifying documents.

The reaction has been immediate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s public channels have urged Trump to sign the housing bill, while Democrats have framed the delay as a choice to prioritize voting restrictions over housing costs. Reporting has also documented Republican frustration over whether the SAVE Act has enough Senate support to move forward.

The next step is procedural but important: if Trump does not sign or veto the housing bill within the constitutional window, it could become law without his signature.

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