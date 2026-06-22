The Department of Justice is seeking to dismiss a Clean Air Act lawsuit against Elon Musk’s AI company xAI, a move that offers one of the clearest indications yet of how the Trump administration is approaching environmental regulation in the race to expand U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The lawsuit, filed by the NAACP and environmental groups, alleges xAI operated dozens of natural-gas turbines at its Southaven, Mississippi, data center without required permits, exposing nearby communities to harmful pollution. Environmental advocates argue the operation violates federal law and should be halted.

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In its filing, the DOJ argued the facility serves important economic, energy, and national-security interests and noted that Mississippi regulators determined permits were not required. The position reflects a broader administration approach that treats AI development as a strategic national priority while giving greater weight to economic growth, energy production, and state regulatory decisions.

The case could become an important test of how federal environmental protections are applied when they conflict with projects the administration views as critical to American competitiveness and AI leadership.

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