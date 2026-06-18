The Justice Department under President Donald Trump is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk’s AI company xAI of violating federal environmental law through the operation of gas turbines linked to its Colossus AI infrastructure near Memphis.

The lawsuit, filed by the NAACP and supported by environmental groups including Earthjustice and the Southern Environmental Law Center, alleges xAI operated dozens of methane-gas turbines without required permits, creating air-quality risks for nearby communities.

In court filings, DOJ lawyers argued the facilities serve important national-security and economic interests because they support advanced AI development. The department warned that legal action disrupting operations could affect strategically important technology infrastructure.

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The dispute highlights a broader shift in Washington. Since Trump returned to office, Musk has become one of the administration’s most influential private-sector allies on technology and industrial policy. Both men have emphasized accelerating American AI development and reducing regulatory barriers they view as slowing competition with China.

Critics see the DOJ intervention differently. Environmental advocates argue the administration is prioritizing AI expansion over enforcement of environmental protections, particularly in communities that have long complained about industrial pollution.

The case could become an early test of how aggressively the Trump administration is willing to use federal authority to support large AI infrastructure projects.

For xAI, the stakes extend beyond one lawsuit. The outcome may influence future permitting battles, energy policy debates, and the pace of AI expansion across the United States as companies race to build increasingly power-hungry data centers.

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