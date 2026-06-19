The Trump administration’s Department of Justice has moved to join a federal lawsuit challenging Evanston, Illinois’ reparations program for Black residents, escalating a legal fight that could have national consequences. The program, launched in 2021, offers grants of up to $25,000 to eligible Black residents and descendants affected by decades of discriminatory housing policies. Evanston officials describe it as a targeted effort to address documented harms from redlining and segregation. The DOJ argues the program violates the Equal Protection Clause and federal housing law because eligibility is tied to race and ancestry.

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The intervention places the federal government on the side of plaintiffs seeking to block the initiative. Supporters say the challenge threatens efforts to address historic discrimination, while opponents argue government benefits cannot legally be distributed on racial grounds. The outcome could influence reparations efforts under consideration in other cities and states across the country.

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