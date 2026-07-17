The Trump administration sued Maryland over state rules that allow certain undocumented students to receive in-state tuition and financial aid, escalating a federal fight over whether states can extend college affordability benefits based on residency and high school attendance.

The Justice Department said Thursday that Maryland’s law and regulations unlawfully give undocumented students benefits that out-of-state U.S. citizens do not receive. DOJ said the lawsuit is its 13th challenge to similar state tuition policies and is asking a federal court to block Maryland from enforcing the disputed rules.

The case targets Maryland’s tuition system for public higher education, including the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. In its complaint, DOJ cites tuition gaps between resident and nonresident students, including the University of Maryland, College Park, where it says resident tuition and fees are about $12,835 while out-of-state tuition and fees are about $44,086.

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The practical consequence is straightforward. If DOJ wins, some students who graduated from Maryland schools and currently qualify for lower tuition could lose access to in-state rates or state aid, making public college significantly more expensive.

Maryland’s policy traces back to the state’s Dream Act framework. Anne Arundel Community College says the law has allowed certain undocumented Maryland high school graduates to qualify for special tuition rates since Dec. 6, 2012, if they meet requirements involving school attendance, graduation, tax filings and other conditions.

DOJ says Maryland’s approach conflicts with federal law. Courthouse News reported that the department cited fall 2024 figures showing 496 immigrant students receiving in-state tuition at Maryland community colleges and 209 at public four-year colleges.

Social reaction is forming mainly around local news posts and Facebook threads. The visible framing is split between taxpayer-cost objections, legal-equality arguments, and concern over students who grew up and graduated in Maryland.

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