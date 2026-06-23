Democratic-led states are moving aggressively to protect election systems ahead of the 2026 midterms as the Trump administration pushes new federal involvement in voting rules, voter-roll checks and mail-ballot procedures.

The conflict centers on President Donald Trump’s March 2025 executive order on election integrity, which directed federal agencies to pursue tighter voter eligibility standards and changes affecting mail ballots. Democratic officials and voting-rights groups argue the order exceeds presidential authority because states and Congress, not the White House, control most election rules.

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Courts have already allowed challenges to parts of the order to proceed, and a federal judge separately blocked use of a revamped immigration database for voter checks after finding privacy and reliability problems.

The stakes are immediate: election officials are preparing systems now for the 2026 midterms, while lawsuits could determine how much leverage the federal government has over state election administration.

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