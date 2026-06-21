A Republican primary in New York’s 21st Congressional District has become a high-stakes test of Donald Trump’s influence over New York’s GOP.

Anthony Constantino, the Sticker Mule CEO endorsed by Trump, is running against Assemblymember Robert Smullen, who has the backing of the state Republican Party and most county Republican committees in the district. The winner of the June 23 primary will move forward in the race to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik after six terms in Congress.

The official ballot in Saratoga County lists Smullen and Constantino as the Republican choices for the 21st District seat, and the New York State Board of Elections says primary voting is set for June 23 after an early-voting period from June 13 through June 21.

The contest has drawn attention because the split is less about policy than power. Spectrum News reported that there is “little daylight” between the candidates on policy, leaving the race focused heavily on personal attacks, alliances and whether Trump’s endorsement can overcome the state party machine.

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The campaign has also grown visibly tense. Times Union reported that a Saratoga Springs forum featuring both candidates was disrupted when Constantino supporters jeered and cursed at Smullen during his portion of the event.

Each side has a clear argument. Constantino’s supporters cast him as an outsider aligned with Trump’s style of politics. Smullen’s backers point to his military background, Assembly service and support from local Republican organizations.

The consequence reaches beyond one primary. In a district Republicans are favored to hold, voters are deciding whether the party’s future runs through Trump’s endorsement or through local GOP infrastructure — and Democrats are watching for signs that the fight weakens Republican unity before November.

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