President Donald Trump has expanded his involvement in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial runoff by endorsing Attorney General Alan Wilson after previously backing Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

The endorsement, reported Friday following a Truth Social post from Trump, means both remaining Republican candidates now carry some form of presidential support heading into the final phase of the race.

Trump reportedly described both candidates as “MAGA and America First all the way,” signaling that he views either outcome as consistent with his political agenda.

The development creates an unusual dynamic in a Republican primary. Trump’s endorsement often functions as a major advantage, helping voters identify a preferred candidate in crowded or competitive fields. By endorsing both finalists, that signal becomes less decisive.

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Instead, the runoff may increasingly turn on organization, turnout operations, local endorsements, fundraising strength, and each candidate’s record in statewide office.

For South Carolina Republicans, the contest remains significant because it will determine the party’s nominee for governor in a state that has become a reliable Republican stronghold.

The endorsement also illustrates Trump’s broader approach to Republican politics. Supporting both remaining candidates allows him to maintain close ties to whichever contender ultimately prevails while avoiding a direct split with a major faction of the state GOP.

As runoff voting continues, the central political question is no longer which candidate has Trump’s backing. Both do. The focus now shifts to who can convert that support into votes.

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