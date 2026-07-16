Donald Trump endorsed MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for Minnesota governor, injecting himself into a Republican primary where Lindell is trying to turn national MAGA loyalty into statewide political power.

The endorsement comes before Minnesota’s Aug. 11 GOP primary. Lindell is running against rivals including Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Kendall Qualls, who won the state Republican Party endorsement. AP reported that Trump praised Lindell on Truth Social and that Lindell thanked him while promoting the endorsement to supporters.

The immediate effect is inside the Republican race. Trump’s backing gives Lindell a powerful identity marker among GOP primary voters, especially those who view loyalty to Trump and election claims as central issues. But it also puts pressure on other Republicans who want Trump-aligned voters without letting the race become entirely about Lindell.

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Qualls tried to thread that needle. He praised Trump and said he would support Trump’s America First policies as governor, but argued the race would be decided by Minnesota conservatives rather than national endorsements. Demuth did not directly criticize Trump’s decision, instead amplifying a supporter who argued she has the strongest state-level experience.

Democrats quickly treated the endorsement as a political gift. Amy Klobuchar posted that Lindell is Trump’s choice and that she hopes to be Minnesota’s, drawing large engagement on Facebook.

The stakes are straightforward. Trump’s endorsement may help Lindell consolidate Republican primary support, but it also gives Democrats a sharper general-election frame in a state where Republicans have struggled to win statewide office.

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