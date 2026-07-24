The Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency is moving to change how the public participates in some air pollution permitting decisions, a proposal that could shift more power to state and local regulators as data center development accelerates.

EPA proposed the rule July 1 for minor New Source Review permits. The agency said it would eliminate minimum federal public participation requirements and allow state and local air agencies to decide whether, when, and how long to offer public notice and comment. EPA says the rule would speed permitting and does not change emissions standards.

The proposal has drawn opposition from environmental groups that say public notice and comment are not paperwork. They are often how residents learn that a facility may be built or expanded near them.

Environmental Defense Fund opposed the proposal at an EPA hearing Wednesday and urged the agency to withdraw it. The group said the rule could allow permits without public notice or a chance to comment.

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The issue has particular force in Texas, where advocates say minor source permits can cover concrete batch plants, rock crushers, metal recyclers, dry cleaners, and backup generators used by AI data centers. Public Citizen said the rule could allow TCEQ to eliminate public notice and participation for many polluters.

EPA disputes the idea that the public is being cut out. A spokesperson told the Texas Tribune that the agency is not eliminating public involvement, while EPA’s own release says state and local officials are closer to the issues and should decide what works for their communities.

The policy consequence is that a federal floor for public input could become a state by state decision. That could affect how quickly residents learn about pollution permits and whether they have a formal record to contest them.

Written comments are due August 21.

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