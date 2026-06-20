President Donald Trump has broadened his support in South Carolina’s Republican governor runoff, endorsing both Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson after previously backing only Evette.

The shift arrives at a notable moment in Republican politics. Several candidates endorsed by Trump have recently fallen short in statewide contests, including gubernatorial races in Georgia and Iowa, creating renewed discussion about the limits of presidential influence in down-ballot elections.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised both South Carolina candidates as longtime allies who support his MAGA and America First agenda. Rather than choosing between them in the runoff, he argued that voters would be well served by either nominee.

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The move allows Trump to maintain relationships with multiple factions of the South Carolina Republican establishment while avoiding the risk of another high-profile endorsement defeat.

The broader question extends beyond one state race.

For nearly a decade, Trump’s endorsements have been among the most powerful forces in Republican primaries. Yet recent contests suggest voters are weighing local issues, candidate quality, fundraising, and state political dynamics alongside presidential backing.

That does not necessarily mean Trump’s influence is weakening. Instead, it may indicate that Republican politics is entering a more complex phase in which Trump’s approval remains highly valuable but no longer guarantees victory.

The South Carolina runoff will be watched closely as another indicator of how Republican voters balance loyalty to Trump with their own preferences heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

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