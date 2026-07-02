President Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure has turned his personal crypto income into a major political accountability story.

Reports based on the disclosure show Trump earned more than $1 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures, including World Liberty Financial and meme-coin licensing income. AP reported that two crypto businesses produced more than $1.1 billion, while FT reported more than $1.16 billion in crypto-related earnings.

Trump has rejected the idea that he personally directed the investments, saying he does not “get involved” and that advisers or funds manage his money. The White House and Trump Organization have denied conflicts and pointed to the disclosure as evidence of transparency.

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The issue is politically potent because Trump’s administration has taken a friendlier posture toward crypto while businesses tied to his family have generated extraordinary income from the sector.

The central question is not just how much Trump made. It is whether current disclosure and ethics rules are strong enough for a president with active private business interests.

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