Senate Democrats are pressing 11 Trump-affiliated companies to say whether they believe they are protected by a DOJ settlement that bars the IRS from pursuing certain claims tied to prior tax returns.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden sent letters seeking answers from companies and organizations linked to Trump family members, including the Trump Organization, Trump Media, World Liberty Financial, American Bitcoin, Kalshi and Polymarket. CBS News reported the senators are focused on language that may apply to related companies, affiliates and subsidiaries.

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The stakes go beyond one lawsuit. If the settlement can be read broadly, Trump-linked businesses may argue they are shielded from audits, civil penalties or federal financial-crime enforcement related to past conduct.

The Justice Department defended the deal, telling CBS that the IRS routinely provides releases when taxpayer reviews and audits are resolved. DOJ did not say which companies are covered.

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