A federal judge ruled that Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons do not apply to Brian J. Cole Jr., the Virginia man charged with planting pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters before the Capitol attack.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali denied Cole’s motion to dismiss the case, finding that the pardon did not cover him because he had not been charged or convicted when the clemency order was issued. Cole’s attorneys argued that the alleged conduct was tied closely enough to Jan. 6 to fall within the pardon. Prosecutors opposed that argument, and the judge rejected it.

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The ruling keeps the federal prosecution alive and creates a clear legal boundary around one of Trump’s most politically charged acts of clemency.

Social reaction focused less on outrage and more on the legal significance, with reporters and legal commentators highlighting that the pardon argument failed.

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