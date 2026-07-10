President Donald Trump will allow a major bipartisan housing affordability bill to become law without his signature, using the moment to protest the Senate’s failure to pass his preferred voter ID legislation.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act passed Congress with rare bipartisan margins. The Senate approved it 85 to 5, and the House passed it 358 to 32. Under the constitutional process, the bill can become law if the president does not sign or veto it within the required window while Congress remains in session.

Trump said on social media that he would not sign the housing bill because lawmakers had not passed the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Reuters reported that the housing measure includes provisions to speed or waive some environmental reviews for home construction and cap the number of existing single family homes that large Wall Street investors can own.

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The decision changes the politics more than the legal outcome. The housing bill still moves forward, but Trump’s refusal denies Republicans a clean signing ceremony around affordability during a midterm year.

The bill also arrives as housing costs remain a central voter concern. AP reported that White House economists estimated a national shortage of 10 million homes, while the National Association of Realtors said the median sales price reached 440,600 dollars in June, an all time high in data going back to 1999.

Social reaction has centered on the contrast between housing costs and election law. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X that Trump’s priorities were higher costs for families and more power for himself. Speaker Mike Johnson said he hoped Trump would sign the bill but added that it would still become law if he did not.

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