Vanilla Ice’s scheduled performance at the Trump-linked Freedom 250 Great American State Fair was canceled Friday after organizers cited inclement weather, adding another visible setback to a national anniversary event already drawing political scrutiny.

The Great American State Fair is being held on the National Mall from June 25 to July 10 as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, with Freedom 250 promoting exhibits, concerts, state pavilions and public programming.

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Reuters reported that the launch came amid criticism that the celebration had become too partisan, with some performers withdrawing and several Democratic-led states opting out of participation.

The canceled Vanilla Ice show quickly became social-media material. Posts on X and Reddit mocked the reduced ’90s lineup, the rain cancellation and the broader optics of the fair.

The concert’s future remains unclear.

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