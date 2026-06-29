The Supreme Court declined to hear Donald Trump’s appeal seeking to overturn a $5 million verdict won by writer E. Jean Carroll, leaving intact a jury’s finding that Trump sexually abused and defamed her.

The court issued a brief, unexplained order with no noted dissents, according to The Associated Press. Trump’s lawyers had argued that the trial was unfair because jurors were allowed to hear evidence involving other women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Carroll’s attorneys urged the justices not to take the case, arguing the evidentiary rulings did not warrant Supreme Court review.

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The legal consequence is straightforward: Trump’s challenge to this specific $5 million judgment has failed at the Supreme Court. A separate $83.3 million defamation verdict Carroll won remains in a different appellate track.

Social reaction quickly amplified the ruling, with news and political accounts on Threads framing the decision as the Supreme Court letting Carroll’s verdict stand.

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