A federal judge in Boston blocked major parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to create a federal voter list and restrict who could receive mail ballots, handing the administration a significant election-law setback before the 2026 midterms.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled that provisions directing federal agencies to build voter eligibility lists and using the U.S. Postal Service to determine mail-ballot access were “legally void” because they violated separation of powers, according to The Associated Press. The ruling applies to this year’s midterm election cycle.

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The March 31 order directed the Department of Homeland Security, working with the Social Security Administration, to create state citizenship lists and called for USPS rulemaking on mail and absentee ballots.

The practical consequence is clear. States remain in control of mail-ballot administration for now, while the administration’s attempt to federalize part of the process is blocked. The White House defended the order as lawful and indicated it would appeal.

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