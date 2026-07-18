Trump Media and Technology Group is preparing to sell institutional customers faster access to influential Truth Social posts through a new paid data product aimed at financial firms.

The company announced Truth API as a licensed, real-time feed for posts from the highest-ranking Truth Social accounts. Trump Media said the service is expected to become available August 1 and will deliver posts in milliseconds, with round-the-clock coverage and an archive dating back to 2022.

The product is designed for customers that are most affected by delays in information, including high-frequency and algorithmic trading firms, according to the company. Interim CEO Kevin McGurn said markets already move on Truth Social posts and described the feed as a recurring revenue opportunity for shareholders.

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The announcement immediately raised ethics and market fairness concerns because President Donald Trump uses Truth Social to announce policy positions and other developments that can move markets. Reuters reported that Trump’s trust holds roughly 41 percent of Trump Media’s outstanding stock and is overseen by his children.

AP reported that Trump Media did not answer whether Trump’s posts would be excluded from the offering. AP also quoted ethics experts who said the plan could allow Trump to profit from communications tied to the presidency, while noting that federal conflict-of-interest law excludes the president and vice president.

Trump Media’s defense is that Truth API creates licensed access to data firms are already trying to track. Reuters reported the company said some firms had been scraping Truth Social data in violation of its terms of service.

The practical consequence is straightforward. If major policy signals appear first through a paid, low-latency feed, firms with access may be able to react faster than ordinary users, investors and the public.

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