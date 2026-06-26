Trump Media & Technology Group shares fell to a new all-time low this week, deepening a 2026 slide for the parent company of Truth Social and renewing scrutiny of the company’s business fundamentals.

Forbes reported that DJT stock dropped more than 6% as it reached its lowest level since becoming publicly traded. Current market data shows the stock near $7.16, giving Trump Media a market capitalization of about $1.98 billion.

The decline matters because Trump Media remains one of the most closely watched politically branded stocks in the market. Its value has long been tied not only to its operating business, but also to Donald Trump’s public profile, investor loyalty and expectations that Truth Social or related ventures could grow into a larger media and technology platform.

The company’s financial results have kept pressure on that thesis. Trump Media reported a $712.3 million consolidated net loss for 2025, according to company-related SEC filing coverage. The Guardian also reported that the company lost nearly $406 million in the first quarter of 2026 while generating just over $870,000 in revenue.

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The company has argued that its balance sheet and growth plans remain important. Interim CEO Kevin McGurn emphasized Trump Media’s positive operating cash flow, infrastructure work and plans to continue building Truth Social, according to The Guardian.

Social reaction has been visible but should not be overstated. Forbes’ X post on the decline drew modest engagement, with indexed data showing 36 likes and 13 replies. Broader online and media discussion has focused less on a single trading day and more on whether DJT’s valuation can be supported by its revenue, losses and expansion plans.

The next test is whether Trump Media can show investors a clearer path from political attention to sustainable revenue.Trump Media & Technology Group shares fell to a new all-time low this week, deepening a 2026 slide for the parent company of Truth Social and renewing scrutiny of the company’s business fundamentals.

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