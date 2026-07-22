President Donald Trump has ordered a new 50 percent tariff on certain Canadian goods, escalating a trade fight with Ottawa and adding pressure to already strained North American trade negotiations.

The White House proclamation says the additional duty will apply to specified Canadian products beginning Aug. 19. Prime Minister Mark Carney responded that Canada views the move as part of a series of unilateral U.S. trade actions and said his government would defend Canadian workers, farmers and businesses.

The practical consequence is straightforward. Tariffs are paid by U.S. importers, and those costs are often passed along to consumers. AP reported that the new duties could cover products ranging from hockey sticks and beer to cement, dairy and honey, while energy and motor vehicles are excluded from this specific action.

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The legal and policy consequence is also significant. Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a rarely used authority tied to claims that another country discriminates against U.S. commerce. AP reported that the authority has never previously been imposed, leaving open questions about whether the tariff could survive a legal challenge.

Canadian reaction hardened quickly. British Columbia Premier David Eby said the tariffs would hurt families, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe warned tariffs raise costs on both sides of the border, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged Canada to answer tariff for tariff.

The next step is negotiation. Carney said he and Trump agreed to deepen and speed up talks over the next few weeks, but the tariff order gives Washington a new pressure point as Canada weighs how aggressively to respond.

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