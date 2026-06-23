President Donald Trump has acknowledged “real problems” at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool just weeks after a renovation costing roughly $14 million, while insisting vandalism is responsible for many of the issues.

The project, designed to transform the pool into what Trump called an “American flag blue” landmark ahead of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, quickly ran into trouble. Algae blooms turned the water green, and reports emerged showing the new coating peeling from the pool floor.

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Trump said arrests had been made and alleged vandals damaged the site and introduced chemicals into the water. Multiple outlets reported arrests and citations connected to incidents near the pool, though public evidence directly tying vandalism to the renovation failures has not been released.

The administration now plans additional repairs, including draining the pool again. The dispute has become a larger political story about federal spending, project oversight, and responsibility for a highly visible public works effort.

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