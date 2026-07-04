President Trump’s decision to pardon six people convicted of pollution-related offenses is quickly becoming a fight over what counts as “fixing a car”, and what counts as illegal emissions tampering.

CBS News reported that Trump announced the pardons Friday, saying the defendants had been prosecuted for “fixing their car” and calling the cases an example of federal “weaponization and stupidity.”

Supporters of Trump’s broader “Freedom to Fix” push say the administration is addressing real barriers that can make vehicle repairs more expensive. EPA said this week that manufacturers must provide access to repair information for emissions-control systems, including diesel exhaust fluid systems.

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But the backlash lane is clear. Critics and fact-checkers warn that Trump’s framing can blur the line between ordinary repair and disabling pollution controls. FactCheck.org previously found that a similar Trump anecdote involved a mechanic who pleaded guilty after disabling emissions monitoring systems on hundreds of heavy-duty trucks, not simply repairing a personal vehicle.

The unresolved question is what the six pardoned cases actually involved. Until the names and records are public, the story is less about “car repair” alone and more about Trump using clemency to reshape Clean Air Act enforcement.

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