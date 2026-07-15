E. Jean Carroll has received more than $5.6 million from Donald Trump after a court released money connected to her 2023 civil judgment for sexual abuse and defamation.

The payment includes the $5 million jury award plus interest, according to reporting tied to court records and Carroll’s legal team. ABC News reported that Carroll received more than $5 million, while AP reported the total at more than $5.6 million.

The payment marks a practical turning point in the case. A jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, a former magazine columnist. Trump denied the allegations and pursued appeals, but the money was released after efforts to block or delay payment failed.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said her client had received the damages payment awarded by the jury, according to multiple reports. Forbes reported that Kaplan said Carroll had received the jury-awarded damages payment.

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The legal consequence is that Carroll has now collected on the 2023 judgment. That does not end the broader Trump-Carroll litigation. AP reported that Trump is still appealing both this case and a separate $83 million defamation award from 2024.

Public reaction online quickly centered on accountability and the years-long path from verdict to payment. Legal reporters and commentators circulated court-record-based posts noting the electronic payment and the release of funds. Trump’s side continued to deny wrongdoing and frame the litigation as politically motivated.

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