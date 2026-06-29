President Donald Trump praised the Great American State Fair as “packed with happy people” and said his team had done a “fantastic job,” even as reports described sparse crowds, artist withdrawals and logistical problems at the National Mall event.

The fair, organized by Freedom 250 as part of America’s 250th-anniversary celebrations, is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10 in Washington, D.C. Official listings describe it as a free national showcase, but the rollout has drawn scrutiny after performers backed out, several Democratic-led states declined participation and weather or power issues disrupted parts of the event.

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The political stakes are larger than one troubled fair. Trump’s defense turns the event into a test of public messaging: whether a national anniversary celebration can be framed as a unifying civic moment while also carrying the branding and tone of a partisan political project.

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