President Donald Trump’s preferred choice to temporarily replace the late Sen. Lindsey Graham is now set to enter the Senate.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, Graham’s sister, to serve the remaining months of his term after Trump publicly recommended her for the interim role. Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had recommended Nordone to McMaster and called the appointment a tribute to Graham.

The decision puts Nordone into a seat Graham held for more than two decades and gives Republicans immediate continuity during a compressed succession fight. AP reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Nordone would be sworn in Tuesday afternoon.

Nordone has not held elected office, but AP reported that she worked as an optician and in South Carolina state agencies, including the Commission for the Blind and the Department of Employment and Workforce. McMaster said Trump thought the selection was a good idea when told of the pick.

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The appointment also gives Trump and South Carolina Republicans time to sort through a permanent replacement. AP reported that a filing period begins July 21, the GOP primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, a possible runoff would follow Aug. 25, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

The social and political reaction is already split. Axios reported that Rep. Nancy Mace drew an “exceedingly negative reaction” from Trump’s political operation after appearing to float herself for the seat. Mace told Axios she was being unfairly singled out and noted that other Republicans had also shown interest.

Public reaction around Nordone’s selection has also included criticism of her experience and family connection, with visible comments calling the move unqualified or nepotistic. That reaction does not change the legal appointment process, but it shows the story has moved from memorial succession to a broader fight over Trump influence and South Carolina Republican power.

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